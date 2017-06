by Phil Stuart

John Marchese of Calais won the Barren View Open Golf Tournament on May 13 with a low gross score of 70 while Zach Fenton of Jonesport was second, five strokes back at 75.

Glynn Urquhart of Eastport won flight two with a 77 while Sid Vandergrift was second at 80. Jim Golike won flight three with an 83, with Dixon Smith second at 88.