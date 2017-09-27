Barbara Mae Farnsworth Bell - Waterville

Barbara, age 96, died May 17, 2017 in Waterville, Maine. She was born November 1st, 1920 in Machias, Maine, daughter of Colon Isaac and Frances V. Foss Farnsworth. She graduated from Machias High School in 1938. She married her husband, Ellis Bell, in 1955 and moved to Winslow. Barbara was a member of Winslow Congregational Church and served as Financial Secretary and Secretary of the Memorial Committee. She was a Life Member and Past Matron of Machias Chapter # 83, Order of the Eastern Star.

Barbara worked as a bookkeeper and accounting clerk for 50 years, starting at Downeast 5 & 10 in Machias. In Winslow she worked for many years for C.H. Vigue and Sons. She also worked at C.F. Hathaway and retired in 1991 from Norris Pelotte Tax and Bookkeeping Services.

She is survived by nephews David Farnsworth and his wife Susan of Bristol, FL; Dana Farnsworth and his wife Betty of Anaheim Hills, CA; Peter Farnsworth and his wife Leesa of Troy, ME; Kelley Farnsworth and companion Donna of Anaheim, CA; Terry Bell and his wife Catherine of Edmunds, ME; Robert Bell and his wife Jane of Edmunds, ME; nieces Pamela Farnsworth Swails of Cape Coral, FL and Kay Bell Wood and husband Joe of Palmyra, ME. She is also survived by four grand-nephews, three grand-nieces and several cousins, including Thalma Foss. She was predeceased by her husband, Ellis Bell, her parents and her brothers Murland and Philip.

At Barbara’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral services. A graveside service will take place in Machias, Maine at the Longfellow Cemetery for Barbara and Ellis on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m.

Those who wish may contribute to the Winslow Congregational Church, 12 Lithgow Street, Winslow, ME. 04901. Please visit www.redingtonfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with Barbara’s family.