Barbara Colbeth Huntley - Bucks Harbor

Barbara Colbeth Huntley, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior and her heavenly family on July 25, 2017. She was born April 4, 1929, at home in Bucks Harbor, daughter of the late Leland C. Colbeth and Jeanette (Hooper) Colbeth. She was a graduate of Washington Academy and was very proud that she attained the distinction of being Valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she moved for a short period of time to Portland to work and then moved back home where she rekindled a friendship with the man who became her loving husband (Richard Clark Huntley) of 57 years. She was a lifelong homemaker and enjoyed raising her six children. She was always very proud of their accomplishments and would often brag about them to her family and friends. Barbara also was a very talented woman. There wasn’t anything that she could not knit or sew. She also enjoyed gardening, swimming, and beachcombing. In addition, she loved baking pies, molasses cookies, and biscuits which were all exceptional. Barbara had an unwavering faith in God and often shared her faith with her family and friends. Through the years she attended both the Bucks Harbor Baptist and Larrabee Baptist Churches where she also sang in the choir.

Barbara is survived by her children: daughter Paula O’Brien and husband Herbert of Whiting; son Richard Huntley, Jr. and wife Julie of New Hampshire; son Jeffrey Huntley and wife Deborah of Machiasport; son Allan Huntley and special friend Lynda Geel of Jonesboro; daughter Arlene Porter and husband Scott of Whiting and son Gary Huntley and special friend Angela Love of East Machias. In addition, she is survived by eleven grandchildren: Gina, Ray, Meagan, Laura, Jason, Emma, James, Matthew, Josiah, Jordan, and Gianna and six great grandchildren: Gaven, Keaira, Noah, Aiden, Mattie, and Abigail. She is also survived by two other special people, brother and sister-in-laws, David and Carol Huntley of Buxton as well as several nieces and nephews.

Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband and best friend, Richard Clark Huntley of Bucks Harbor. In addition to her husband, predeceased includes her parents, Leland and Jeannette Colbeth, brothers Floyd and Donald Colbeth, sister, Arlene Colbeth Wood, and grandson, Michael Huntley.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather to celebrate our mother’s life on Monday, July 31, at the Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home in Machias (220 Court St.) at 1 p.m. with Pastors Bill Holmes and Scott Porter officiating the service. Followed by a time of fellowship after the service, her burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Bucks Harbor. Memorial gifts in the memory of Barbara may be made to the Larrabee Baptist Church or the Bucks Harbor Baptist Church.