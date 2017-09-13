Bangor restaurant invites King fans to dine on “It” themed menu

Oriental Jade, a Bangor restaurant serving Chinese and Asian cuisine, is credited as the inspiration for the “Jade of the Orient” restaurant in Stephen King’s #1 best selling novel “It”. The Jade of the Orient was the scene of a rather pivotal moment in the book, where the members of the “The Losers’ Club” gathered and eventually realized that evil clown Pennywise seemed to be everywhere, including sending the group messages through fortune cookies through objects like eyeballs inside the cookies.