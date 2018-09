John Cassidy, a professional comedian, magician and balloon artist, will perform at the University of Maine at Machias on Thursday, September 6 at 8 p.m. Cassidy holds several Guinness World Records for his balloon sculpting speed. He has appeared numerous times on television as either a stand-up comedian or magician, including appearances on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Martha Stewart Living, the Today Show and Live with Regis and Kelly.