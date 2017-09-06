Axiom offers Mosaic classes

Axiom Education & Training Center in Machias will offer several Mosaic Classes, for kids and adults with Meri Levesque in September and October. On September 23, there will be two workshops, one for kids in the morning from 9:00am – 12:00pm, and another for adults from 1:00 – 4:00pm. There will also be a one-session workshop for kids on Saturday, October 21, 9:00am – 12:00pm and a four-session workshop for adults on Tuesdays, October 5 – 26, 5:30 – 7:30pm. All classes will be held at Washington Academy, 66 Cutler Rd, East Machias.