Machias

Axiom offers Business of Writing Workshop

You leap out of bed with inspiration, wrestle the words onto the page, then in the light of day, hone it into a masterpiece. Your writing is now ready to send out to the world. Where will you send it? There are thousands of literary markets out there, how do you select the best place to present your work? What is the best way to format submissions?  What do you need to know about copyright?  How do you write a bio? A cover letter?  What are the best tools to manage your submissions? What about literary contests?  Does self-publicity work? How do you market yourself as a writer?

EditorAug 30,2017
