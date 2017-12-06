Axiom Education offers ‘Introduction to Massage’ class

This two-hour workshop covers what massage is and its benefits, basic techniques, and information about schools and programs in the area. Handout materials and healthy snacks will be provided.

New to DownEast Maine, Faeterri Silver brings with her a wealth of knowledge as the owner and instructor of The Vermont School of Professional Massage (500-765 hour program,1989-2006). Additionally she is a fermentista, a no-till organic gardener, seed saver, wild plant identifier, nutritionist, and more. She has been a wellness practitioner for over 35 years.