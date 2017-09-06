Avis C. Manchester Machias

Avis C. Manchester, 81, died August 27, 2017 in Machias following a short illness. She was born July 5, 1936 in the Kennebec district of Machias, the daughter of the late Clyde O. and Phoebe (Foss) Manchester.

She was an active member of the Community of Christ Church, leading the church’s youth group, and youth choir in her earlier years. In July of 2016 the members of the church honored Avis for 65 years of outstanding service as a minister of music as pianist, organist, and soloist for the Kennebec and Machias congregations. She lived at the Valley View Apartments for over twenty years, and was a member of the Senior Citizens Club, and volunteered at Marshall Healthcare.

She is survived by a sister-in-law Barbara Manchester of Machias; three nieces and their husbands- Sharon and Peter Stackpole of Machias, Nancy and William Talbot Jr., of East Machias, and Jean and James Cherry of Machias; three grand nieces, one grand nephew, and one great-grand nephew; her dear friends; Joe Michaud, Pastor Thalma Foss, Marion Gott, Arthur and Donna Emerson, and her church family at the Community of Christ Church in Machias; as well as her beloved dog Baby.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two brothers- Clyde O. Manchester Jr., and Kenneth R. Manchester, and a sister Pauline V. Huntley. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 31, 2017 at the Community of Christ Church, North Street, Machias. Burial will follow in the Kennebec Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com