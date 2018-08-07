Machias

Author talk at Porter Memorial Library

Porter Memorial Library is happy to have Ruth Fenton come and talk about her new book — It’s 3 a.m. on Friday, August 10 starting at 6 p.m. The book is a collection of poems, lyrics, anecdotes, letters to the editor and something we all have, random thoughts. Alternating between whimsical and profound, Ruth’s voice is both intensely personal and universal. Come and hear Ruth read from her book and share her thoughts on the writing process. No doubt, some of the stories from the book you’ll find there are your stories, too.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanAug 07,2018
Related Posts
No image
East Machias home invasion leads to Machiasport standoff
No image
Steps forward for Maine’s forest industry
Narraguagus Lady Knights at regionals
Advertisement