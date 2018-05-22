Machias

Auschwitz survivor speaks at WA’s Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The juniors and seniors of Washington Academy’s Holocaust and Genocide Studies class organized the school’s annual Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony held Tuesday, May 15. Older students from the Elm Street School in East Machias attended the event along with all of Washington Academy’s students and some members of the public.

In the darkened gymnasium, students lit candles for those who survived and those who were murdered in the Holocaust. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinMay 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Jonesport and Beals school news
No image
DOC proposes Machias jail closure
Groups drug recovery center opens