Auschwitz survivor speaks at WA’s Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
The juniors and seniors of Washington Academy’s Holocaust and Genocide Studies class organized the school’s annual Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony held Tuesday, May 15. Older students from the Elm Street School in East Machias attended the event along with all of Washington Academy’s students and some members of the public.
In the darkened gymnasium, students lit candles for those who survived and those who were murdered in the Holocaust.