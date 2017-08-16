Machias

Auction of Afternoons sequel coming soon

 

Eastport Arts Center’s Development Committee hosted the second annual Auction of Afternoons on Saturday, July 22. Raising nearly $2,000 for EAC general operating support, the event was a great time for participants and featured one of Board member Jon Calame’s memorable auctioneer performances. 

Community members who still would like to get involved will have a chance as a sequel to the event is coming soon in the form of an online auction featuring more afternoons of learning and exploring in the Eastport area. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 16,2017
Related Posts
No image
Dewey Sheehan earns degree
No image
Secretary Dunlap denies commission’s second request for voter data
No image
Wesley Missing Money ‘Settled Soon’