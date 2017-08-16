Auction of Afternoons sequel coming soon

Eastport Arts Center’s Development Committee hosted the second annual Auction of Afternoons on Saturday, July 22. Raising nearly $2,000 for EAC general operating support, the event was a great time for participants and featured one of Board member Jon Calame’s memorable auctioneer performances.

Community members who still would like to get involved will have a chance as a sequel to the event is coming soon in the form of an online auction featuring more afternoons of learning and exploring in the Eastport area.