Aubrey Herbert Carter Ellsworth

Aubrey Herbert Carter, 89, left this earth to begin eternal life with his heavenly father on December 30, 2017 after a long period of declining health. He was born in Ellsworth on September 8, 1928 to Ralph H. Carter and Helen (Card) Carter.

Aubrey enjoyed many adventures during his lifetime. He served in U.S. Navy, 1945-1946 as an A.P.A. 25 R DIV Transport & Cargo Ship Ship - Fitter & Welder in the South Pacific. He graduated from the Sparling School of Deep Sea Diving in Wilmington, California in 1948, in the 1060’s he worked in Vietnam twice first as a Maintenance Supervisor and then as a Deep Sea Diver. He was a certified welder. In 1983 he obtained a pilots license to operate a single engine plane and was very proud of his Cessna 18- and Piper 150 airplanes. He flew for the Civil Air Patrol for awhile, and retired from Champion International in 1993. He a cardiac bypass surgery and was disappointed as he had a trip to Alaska planned with a group of friends on their motorcycles so the next year he took his Gold Wing motorcycle and made the trip by himself. He later made a trip to Alaska with his wife in their motor home.

Aubrey loved boating, snowmobiling, flying, four wheeling, handguns, motorcycles, and trips to Moosehead Lake to name a few of his hobbies.

Aubrey is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jean Marie Carter, daughter, Terri MacDonald (William), son, James Carter (Beatrice) and step-son, Bruce Dennison (Susan); grandchildren, Jamie Campbell, Kaycie Campell, Gregory Beal, and Jason Carter; step-grandchildren, Bradford MacDonald, Whitney MacDonald, Winter (Daniel) Korey Dennison, Troy Dennison (Meagan) and Joey Dennison (Shannon) and seven great-grandchildren, also special kitty Simon.

Aubrey was predeceased by daughter, Rhonda Carter in 1972, step-daughter, Suzanne Dash in 2017; brothers, Ronnie Carter in 2000; and Billy Carter in 2014; sister, Gwendolyn Clement in 2016, and brother-in-law, Bryant Clement in 2017.

Aubrey and Jean were members of the Wesley Community Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marshall Health Care Facility in Machias for the support and loving care provided to Aubrey (their loved one that had a gentle soul) on a daily basis for such a long time. Also, special thanks to Dr. Kerry Crowley at the Downeast Community Hospital for his compassion during the difficult end of life period.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date followed by a graveside service in June at Birch Grove Cemetery in Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SPCA of Hancock County, 141 Bar Harbor Rd. Trenton, ME 04605