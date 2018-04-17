Aubrey “Skip” Vaughn Carter Machias

Aubrey “Skip” Vaughn Carter, 73, died April 4, 2018 at a Machias hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lubec May 26, 1944 the son of the late Vaughn Aubrey and Christine Mae (Farmer) Carter.

He was a graduate of Lubec High School class of 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962, and proudly served until his retirement in 1982. He worked as an Army recruiter, and later as a Veterans Counselor for 27 years. He served on the Machias Board of Selectmen for many years, holding the office of Chairman. He was a member of the American Legion, and United Bikers of Maine. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.

He is survived by a son Jamie Carter and wife Adelle of Newcastle; a daughter Tracey Carter of Brewer; a granddaughter Addison Carter and her mother Debra of Pittston; a sister Jetta Matthews and husband Elliot; a sister-in-law Joan Carter; mother-in-law Guelda Fernald; nieces and nephews- Darren Matthews, Dennis Matthews, Suzanne Wing, Wayde Carter, Krisy Currier; and many other family members, and friends.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Sharon (Fernald) Carter; a brother Robert Carter; niece Melissa; father-in-law Ernest Fernald, and brother-in-law Brian Fernald.

Graveside services were Saturday April 7, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Lubec with Pastor John Sprague officiating. A reception followed at the Machias Valley Baptist Church in Machias. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in his memory to the Resident Activity Fund , Maine Veterans Home-Machias, 32 Veteran’s Way,Machias,ME 04654

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com