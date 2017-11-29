Attorney General Janet Mills decries FCC repeal of net neutrality rules

Attorney General Janet Mills decries the proposal of the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to repeal the “net neutrality” rules put in place by the Obama administration that maintain important consumer protections for Internet service customers and an open Internet.

The proposal of the FCC will allow Internet Services Providers to slow or block access to certain sites or mobile applications, upending the idea of “net neutrality” that has allowed ideas and commerce to flourish across the web.