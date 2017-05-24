Atlantic salmon restoration awarded three grants

Downeast Salmon Federation has been awarded three major grants in support of their holistic ecosystem approach to restoring the endangered Atlantic salmon and other species of sea-run fish. Salmon, river herring, shad, smelt, eel, and other native species once swam up Maine rivers in vast numbers. These fish provided jobs and food for families, and played an important role in of the fabric of life in eastern Maine. However, centuries of damming, polluting, and harmful treatment of our rivers and lakes has resulted in catastrophic declines in all sea-run fish species.