Machias

Assistance dogs provide help and love

Dear Savvy Senior

What can you tell me about assistance dogs for people with disabilities? My sister, who’s 58, has multiple sclerosis and I’m wondering if an assistance dog could help make her life a little easier.

Inquiring Sister

Dear Inquiring

For people with disabilities and even medical conditions, assistant dogs can be fantastic help, not to mention they provide great companionship and an invaluable sense of security. Here’s what you and your sister should know.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 22,2017
Related Posts
UMM students volunteer to clean Machias headstones
No image
Overview of 2017, January - June overdose data
No image
Eric Scott Sternberg