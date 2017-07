by Phil Stuart

Former Eastport resident and Shead High School cross-country runner, Robert Ashby of Brunswick, won the Bay of Fundy International Marathon for the third year in a row with a time of 2:49:03. Ashby won by two minutes over runner-up Sam Goldberg, whose finishing time was 2:51:23.

Gary Krugger came in 3rd place in 2:56:29, while John Brun and Gabriel Andrews rounded out this year’s top five with times of 3:24:30 and 3:24:37.