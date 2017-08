by Phil Stuart

Eastport native Robert Ashby of Brunswick set a Washington County record for most wins at any one road race as he won the 47th Annual Charles E. Davis Memorial Perry to Eastport 7-mile road race for the twelfth time, breaking Cindy Hatch’s record of 11 wins at the Cutler Harbor 5k. Three days later, Hatch would equal Ashby’s 12 wins as she won the Cutler event for the twelfth time.