by Phil Stuart

Washington County has had its share of outstanding coaches over the years. Many have left their mark at schools within the county while other have taken their talents elsewhere.

I.J. Pinkham of Milbridge is the winningest boys’ basketball coach in the state of Maine. Pinkham has over 620 victories, all at Boothbay Region High School.

Ordie Alley of Beals amassed over 500 career victories while coaching at Beals High School and Jonesport-Beals High School.