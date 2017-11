Wildlife artist Fred Hartman is the featured artist at Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library in a show that opened Oct. 14. A retired wildlife biologist whose career took him from Pennsylvania to Maine, he has been involved in wildlife management along the eastern seaboard and with Ducks Unlimited since 1974. He and his photographer wife Patty own and operate DownEast Drawings in Whiting. The show is up through January 3.Â