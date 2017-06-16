Art in the library

Helen Messemer-Thomas of Calais (right) is the featured artist in “Artists of the Moosabec,” a show that opened at Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library June 10. With her are wildlife photographer Paul Powers and his wife, Barbara. Other area artists whose work is on display include Valerie Aponik, Ray Beal, Marshia Brown, Carole Donovan, Laura Fish, Jolene Harmon, Inge Herzog, Charlene Nelson, Beverly Nichols, Robin Rier, Michele Romanini-Pollard, Ineke Schair, Nicholas Stusse, Emily Wenners and Sandra Woodward. The show runs through July 8. Photo by Nancy Beal.