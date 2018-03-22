Machias

Armed robbery in Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On the afternoon of Monday, March 12, a man armed with a weapon robbed another man outside of the Dollar Tree store on Route 1 in Machias. The victim was not physically harmed, and the robber escaped the scene.

The Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School notified parents that the school was put on a “soft lockdown” after the event occurred out of an abundance of caution. Though the regular school day had ended, students were still on the premises for afterschool activities.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorMar 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Letter to the Editor - Small businessman urges support for tax reform
The Fishermen’s Forum
No image
Land Transfers by Deed May 19, 2017 through May 31, 2017