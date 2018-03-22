Armed robbery in Machias

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On the afternoon of Monday, March 12, a man armed with a weapon robbed another man outside of the Dollar Tree store on Route 1 in Machias. The victim was not physically harmed, and the robber escaped the scene.

The Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School notified parents that the school was put on a “soft lockdown” after the event occurred out of an abundance of caution. Though the regular school day had ended, students were still on the premises for afterschool activities.