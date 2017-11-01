Ark Animal Shelter seeking pet supply donations in Machias

The IT eBay Store in Machias is now an approved drop-off site for donations to the Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield. Currently the shelter is seeking donations of dog food, cat food, cat litter, treats, bedding and toys.

The Ark is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to the care of homeless, unwanted or displaced animals. The Ark provides shelter and care to all admitted animals until appropriate placement can be made, and does not euthanize unless a serious medical or behavioral problem exists.