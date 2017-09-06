Ark animal shelter to host family fair

On September 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield will be hosting its second Furry Friends Family Fair. Visitors will enjoy live music, pony rides, a petting zoo featuring local farm animals, dunk tank, bounce house, face painting, games, and food provided by North Street Café.

The day’s events also feature a dog show starting at noon, with classes for both kids and adults and prizes for: Best Costume, Most Obedient, Best Groomed, and Best Friend Award.