Arise takes fundraising to the hoop

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

When three college athletes saw a poster about a basketball tournament hanging on their gym doors, they immediately signed up. University of Maine at Machias Clippers Maurius Turner, Dylan Brown and Dante Ramos took home the trophy on Sunday, Feb. 25, and said they learned a little bit about the tournament’s sponsor, Arise Addiction, Inc. in the process. “They’re a helping hand,” said Brown, who hails from Campobello Island. “Through Jesus Christ they can help people recover from addiction.”