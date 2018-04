A dinner followed by a dessert auction to benefit Arise Addiction Recovery will be held on Saturday, May 5.

Donations for admission will benefit the Machias-based men’s residential recovery center. The event will be held at Elm Street School in East Machias from 5-7 p.m.

We hope you will join us and consider making a dessert to be auctioned. Contact Jen and Wayne Wood, 263-7891. It is always a good time!