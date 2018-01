by Nancy Beal

Chris Smith and his sternman were aboard Smith’s lobster boat, the Pamela Jayne, near Smiths’ Wharf in West Jonesport at sunrise September 8, 2016 when they noticed flames coming from the cabin of a nearby boat. Veteran lobsterman Steve Carver’s Bigger Dirls was on fire. Smith immediately grabbed his VHF radio mic and called the coast guard base, just a half-mile down the shore.