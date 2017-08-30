Annual youth showcase a musical highlight of Labor Day weekend

On Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m., the Eastport Art Center’s 2017 Concert Series will conclude with the annual Young Persons’ Concert. A tradition of more than 20 years, the concert features talented young performers from all over Washington County in a program that is an engaging mix of genres, instrumentation and styles. Each year, attendees come away delighted with the inspiring display of young talent, and these emerging musicians have an opportunity to build their poise on the EAC stage with a warm and friendly house of fans.