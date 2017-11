Eastport Arts Center’s 6th Annual Holiday Market, a shopping wonderland complete with diverse, high-quality goods and homemade hot lunches, will be held on Saturday, November 25 from 10 am to 2 p.m. Merchandise available will include folk art, mosaics, jewelry, carved wooden signs, books, seaglass, rustic home decor, stained glass, beaded earrings, pottery, arts, crafts, sewing and more.