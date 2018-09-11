Annual Dash of Color Set for September 15 in Machias

Healthy Acadia will host its annual “A Dash of Color” 5K Fun Run/Walk on the morning of the Machias Harvest and Fiber Festivals, Saturday, Sept. 15. The non-competitive run/walk will start and finish at the Rose M. Gaffney School in Machias. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8:45 a.m.; the run/walk will start promptly at 9 a.m. Event proceeds will benefit Healthy Acadia’s Down East Teen Leadership Camp and local initiatives focused on substance education, prevention, support and recovery.