Machias

Annual Dash of Color Set for September 15 in Machias

 

Healthy Acadia will host its annual “A Dash of Color” 5K Fun Run/Walk on the morning of the Machias Harvest and Fiber Festivals, Saturday, Sept. 15. The non-competitive run/walk will start and finish at the Rose M. Gaffney School in Machias. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8:45 a.m.; the run/walk will start promptly at 9 a.m. Event proceeds will benefit Healthy Acadia’s Down East Teen Leadership Camp and local initiatives focused on substance education, prevention, support and recovery. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanSep 11,2018
Related Posts
‘Guagus boys defeat Shead
No image
Forty artists selected for Bucksport Arts Festival
No image
Dewey Sheehan earns degree