It’s a lousy game nothing happens for hours

Then it’s over,

Before you even know it.

Who cares who’s on first

Tinker to Evers to Chance the home team sucks—

S’cuse my dugout language.

Plus, you got your umpires calling a strike a ball and vice versa

Miracle workers, Huh.

With two outs, men on base

GM yanks his pitcher,

Yep, home run follows.

What a relief it is!

Well, that’s it for me

Don’t much care anymore.

Heading Fridge-wards

Cold ‘Gansett, anyone?

—Bunny L. Richards