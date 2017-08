Allen R Devericks, 48, of Machias, owner of newly opened local business “Al’s Cycle Services”, a lifelong dream of his, and sergeant of Downeast Correctional Facility for 20 years, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2017. Allen was a man of many talents with a thirst for adventure. Always busy, never idle, he was a skilled handyman, a loving father, and an inspiration and role model to many.