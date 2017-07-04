All lined up

Painting trucks were a familiar sight in downtown Machias last week as the Maine Department of Transportation (MDOT) put the finishing touches on newly resurfaced roads like Free Street, Court Street and Broadway. The Machias Selectboard discussed the work at their meeting last Wednesday night. They said the MDOT has informed them that a crosswalk cannot be repainted on Court Street between Porter Memorial Library and the US Post Office because regulations require there to be no parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk.