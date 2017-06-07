Aldermere Farm’s beef basics seminar features Stierwalt Fitting Clinic

Friday, July 7 and and Saturday, July 8, the Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) will host Beef Basics, a series of hands-on clinics for novice and experienced cattle farmers. In addition, on Saturday Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District and MCHT are co-presenting for the second year, a day-long series of workshops on pasture management for anyone with grazing animals. Clinics and workshops will be held each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Aldermere, a saltwater farm preserve located at 20 Russell Avenue in Rockport, Maine.