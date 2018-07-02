Alan Cook to perform at Peabody Memorial Library July 15

by Nancy Beal

Washington County’s own Alan Cook will be the featured artist at the third concert of Music in the Library, sponsored by Jonesport’s Peabody Memorial Library. The master of many instruments, including guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass and fiddle, the Machias musician and teacher draws from a repertoire of American folk and rock music that extends back 100 years. He delivers the music of artists and songwriters from the American Roots period of the 1920s to the 1960s, including Ledbelly, Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers and Johnny Cash.