Affordable Health Care open enrollment begins Nov. 1

Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa has an urgent message for Maine residents who purchase their health insurance coverage on the Individual Market: “Take the time to compare your options, and do it before Open Enrollment ends on Dec. 15.”

“As most people are well aware, there has been quite a bit of turmoil in the insurance market this year. This has resulted in higher rates, and also in fewer choices,” Cioppa stated.

Just two insurers selling marketplace plans