Advance film screening at Porter Memorial Library

Porter Memorial Library with Machias Valley Film Society will screen “The Islands and the Whales” on Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. The film is part of the POV (point of view) documentary series from PBS. Porter Memorial Library’s presentation is an advance opportunity to see the film, which does not premier on PBS until later in the week.

The Islands and the Whales is an independent film by Mike Day that explores the tradition of whale hunting, and its social impact in the remote Faroe Islands, a self-governing region of Denmark.