The Addison Planning Board met on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and issued the following permits:

#15-2017 to Daniel Colby representative of Joyce and Gren Blackall to build two duel story decks-one (16’x13’) being located on their garage and one (14’x38’ in an L shape) on their house with no concrete pour subject to no conditions at 88 Carver Lane Addison Map 18 Lot 39. All fees paid.