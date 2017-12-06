Addison honor roll

Mrs. Greene of Daniel W. Merritt School is proud to announce the honor roll for the first quarter. Students making high honor roll have achieved straight As. Students making honor roll have achieved all As and Bs.

Grade three honor roll: Autumn Schrader and Carson Bickford.

Grade four high honor roll: Naomi Eyerman. honor roll: Lucus Grant, Sarah Kidder, Mercy Machado, Lukas Pounder, Nickson Rusecky, Bayleigh Thompson, Chase Wright.

Grade five high honor roll: Karli Alley. honor roll: Jennifer Kowalsky, Dylan Lovejoy, Brayden Kane, Emma Whitmore, Briana Willson.