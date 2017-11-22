Addison announces Quarter one honor roll.

Mrs. Greene of Daniel W. Merritt School in Addison is proud to announce the Honor Roll for the first quarter. Students making the honor roll achieved all A’s and B’s. Students making high honor roll achieved straight A’s.

Third grade honors: Autumn Schrader and Carson Bickford.

Fourth grade high honors: Naomi Eyerman. Honors: Lucus Grant, Sarah Kidder, Mercy Machado, Lukas Pounder, Nickson Rusecky, Bayleigh Thompson and Chase Wright.

Fifth Grade high honors: Karli Alley. Honors: Jennifer Kowalsky, Dylan Lovejoy, Brayden Kane, Emma Whitmore and Briana Willson