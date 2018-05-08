AARP warns of Western Union refund scam

Last year, the federal government entered into a settlement with Western Union to help recover losses by victims of scams who used Western Union wire transfers. Now scammers are jumping on the refund program to scam more people. Reports to the Federal Trade Commission indicate that consumers are receiving official-looking emails about the program, asking for transaction information and your name and address. These emails are scams – you cannot submit a claim by email. For information about the refund process, visit www.ftc.gov/wu.