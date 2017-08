Be on the lookout out for phony subscription invoices this month. If you receive an offer or renewal for magazines and newspapers that sound too good to be true, don’t make any payments! Be sure to call the publisher and verify that it is legitimate before giving any personal or credit card information. Take the time to double check, and you can beat the scammers at their own game.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.