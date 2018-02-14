AARP warns of online Valentine’s Day scams

It’s Valentine’s Day, and time to watch out for the “Sweetheart Scam” targeting people on dating websites. Be careful about what information you reveal on social networks. On dating sites, take extra care. If someone asks for money – particularly money that must be wired or provided by a credit card – it is probably a scam. Beware what you share. This Valentine’s Day, we want Cupid’s arrow to strike your heart, not your wallet.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.