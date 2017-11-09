Machias

AARP warns of Medicare scams

Medicare Open Enrollment runs through Dec. 7, and it’s a banner time for Medicare fraud. Beware of ads that promise medical equipment covered 100% by Medicare. Medicare only covers durable medical equipment that is medically necessary with a doctor’s prescription. Don’t share your personal information from someone claiming to be from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), calling to “verify” your information. Need help with Medicare Open Enrollment? Contact your local Area Agency on Aging at 1-877-353-3771 for free assistance.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 09,2017
Related Posts
Elder abuse under-reported and growing
No image
Harvard M. Peabody Beals, Jonesport
2nd Annual Mini Golf in Cherryfield