AARP warns of Medicare scams

Medicare Open Enrollment runs through Dec. 7, and it’s a banner time for Medicare fraud. Beware of ads that promise medical equipment covered 100% by Medicare. Medicare only covers durable medical equipment that is medically necessary with a doctor’s prescription. Don’t share your personal information from someone claiming to be from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), calling to “verify” your information. Need help with Medicare Open Enrollment? Contact your local Area Agency on Aging at 1-877-353-3771 for free assistance.