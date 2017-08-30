Machias

AARP warns of Make-a-Wish scam

Scams in the name of charities are particularly shameful. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that imposters, claiming to be with the FTC, are calling people and claiming they have won a major sweepstakes with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. All the ‘winner’ has to do is pay thousands of dollars for taxes or insurance on the prize. The target wires the money or shares banking account information, and then never sees that money again. If you encounter this or other scams, report it to the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP or ftc.gov/complaint.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 30,2017
Related Posts
‘Coastal Frontier’ show to feature artist of Downeast
No image
Machias Memorial High School third quarter
No image
Beyond March Hill and into spring