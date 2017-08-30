AARP warns of Make-a-Wish scam

Scams in the name of charities are particularly shameful. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that imposters, claiming to be with the FTC, are calling people and claiming they have won a major sweepstakes with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. All the ‘winner’ has to do is pay thousands of dollars for taxes or insurance on the prize. The target wires the money or shares banking account information, and then never sees that money again. If you encounter this or other scams, report it to the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP or ftc.gov/complaint.