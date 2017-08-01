AARP issues Wi-Fi scam alert

Using public Wi-Fi puts you at risk of sharing personal information with criminals. If you’re on free public Wi-Fi at the gym, a hotel or a coffee shop, anyone else on that same network can tap into the information you’re transferring over the network. This means any bad guy can see what you’re doing, leaving passwords, usernames, and account numbers vulnerable. Stick to browsing the web and checking news when on public Wi-Fi. Avoid online banking, checking email, making credit card purchases or even posting on Facebook while on public Wi-Fi.