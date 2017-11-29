Machias

At 97, she recalls simpler holidays of yesterday

 

by Ruth Leubecker

“We always had our own tree, and we were allowed to open one package on Christmas Eve,” recalls Linnie Crane, now 97, of her childhood. 

Many years before Black Friday shopping and Amazon madness, there was a deep appreciation for the simple gift of skating on the pond or venturing into the woods to find the perfect tree.

In Crane’s case, dad Dan Griffin cut down the tree, and siblings Daniel and Pauline were part of the seasonal fun. 

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorNov 29,2017
Related Posts
No image
Lady Knights now 10-4
No image
UMO alum takes Grand Willey 10K
Washington Academy’s top ten ranked seniors