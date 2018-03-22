Machias

50th anniversary tribute for Clancys-Makem Sing of the Sea

St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated at the Pembroke Library on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m., with a free concert celebrating the 50th Anniversary of one of the most important sea music recordings of all time; “The Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem – Sing of the Sea.” The Clancys and Makem were the key figures in the Irish music revival that continues to today. Their 1968 album “Sing of the Sea” brought many Irish music enthusiasts throughout Europe, North America and Australia to embrace the traditional music of the Age of Sail.

EditorMar 22,2018
