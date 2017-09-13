50 any-deer permits to be issued in coastal District 27

by Nancy Beal

When deer hunting begins in Maine next month, for the first time in over 30 years it will be lawful to shoot a female. In a drawing held last week (Sept. 8), 50 names were plucked and issued any-deer permits for Maine Department of Inland Fish and Game Wildlife Management District 27. WMD 27, often called the Downeast District, stretches from Gouldsboro to Calais and includes the 733 square miles south of the former Maine Central Railroad, now the Sunrise Trail. Tom Schaeffer is its regional biologist.